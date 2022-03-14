中文網
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Gigabyte to spin off server business

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Gigabyte Technology has announced it will spin off its network communication business group and transfer it to its wholly-owned subsidiary Giga Computing Technology. The transfer is set t cmplete on January 1, 2023.

    The net value of Gigabyte's network communication business group is around NT$834 million (US$29.25 million) and Gigabyte will acquire 83.36 million sshares in Giga Computing at a price of NT$10 per share for the transfer.

    Gigabyte pointed out that the company's operation of the related businesses will not be affected by the transfer, not will shareholders' equity.

    Gigabyte's network communication business group is mainly focusing on the development of servers as well as AI and high-performance computing datacenters and edge computing products and is selling them to Europe and North America, according to company spokesperson Michael Yang.

    Some market observers believe the transfer of the business group is meant to pave way for its IPO in the near future, while some believe the move will allow Gigabyte to have a clearer boundary between the two growing businesses - servers and motherboards/graphics cards.

    Gigabyte's consolidated revenues reached NT$14.21 billion (US$493.91 million) in January, but the amount slipped 37.37% on month to only NT$8.9 billion in February, which nevertheless still went up 27.64% from a year ago. The amount for the first two months of 2022 reached NT$23.1 billion, up 33% on year.

    Currently, graphics cards contribute around 40% of Gigabyte's revenues, motherboards 30%, servers 20% and others 10%.

    Gigabyte originally expected its server business to grow 50% on year in 2022, but its cooperation with Russia-based search engine developer Yandex may be influenced by the war between Ukraine and Russia with Gigabyte expecting the issue to affect 5% of its revenues in 2022.

    Gigabyte announced consolidated revenues of NT$121.91 billion for 2021, up 44.1% on year with gross margin at 24.27%, up 7.17pp, and net profits reaching NT$13.34 billion, up 204.9% on year, and EPS at NT$21.01. The company saw consolidated revenues arrive at NT$30.46 billion and EPS of NT$5.83 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

