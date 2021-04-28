Zheng Ding to up miniLED backlit PCB shipments for Apple devices in 2H21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology is expected to further ramp up its shipments of miniLED backlight boards for Apple devices in the second half of the year, when the US vendor is very likely to roll out new devices adopting miniLED backlighting technology, according to industry sources.

Apple has released its miniLED iPad Pro series and relies on Zhen Ding and Korea's Young Poong as main suppliers of related backlit boards, and it may apply miniLED backlighting technology to its high-end MackBook series set for launch in second-half 2021, the sources said.

Zhen Ding and Young Poong have invested substantially in developing miniLED backlit boards, and their overall shipment performance and yield rates have been well recognized by Apple, the sources said.

Market speculation is emerging that Apple may adopt OLED technology for its new iPad devices, with miniLED models just transitional offerings. But most of its suppliers in Taiwan now share the view that both technologies will coexist as they can be applied to different specs of iPads and other Apple devices, the sources said.

Nevertheless, Zhen Ding is expected to steadily ramp up its shipments of miniLED backlit boards to Apple in the months ahead, the sources said. And it remains to be seen whether another Taiwan maker Tripod Technology, actively seeking validation by Apple, can join the supply chain for miniLED boards in the second half of the year.

MiniLED backlit boards show stringent requirements for flatness and thermal expansion ratio, which will pose major technological challenges to PCB makers seeking to foray into the new segment, the sources said.