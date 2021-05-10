FII steps into EV components

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a server and industrial communication/networking device maker, has stepped into development and production of components used in electric vehicles (EVs) in line with Foxconn Electronics' EV business.

The EV-use components include edge computing modules used in IoV (Internet of vehicle) and smart telematics systems, according to industry sources.

FII has established a 4-level hierarchical architecture for industrial IoT (IIoT): sensing network, fog AI, beacon cloud platform, and application to manufacturing mainly, the sources said.

In order to strengthen development of smart manufacturing software solutions, FII has acquired China-based Digiwin Software. For smart manufacturing solutions for various industrial domains, FII has cooperated with China-based enterprises in different industries, including CITIC Dicastal, Minth Group, China Resources Cement, Seagull Kitchen & Bath Products, CRRC, GAC Aion New Energy Automobile and Shinva Medical Instrument.

FII has connected more than 680,000 units of industrial equipment across 16 domains with its cloud computing platform, the sources said. FII has developed more than 400 machine-based solution models covering seven domains and accordingly installed over 1,000 apps for solutions under 12 manufacturing scenarios, the sources addded.

FII has supplied servers for two of the four globally largest CSPs (cloud solution providers) and main China-based CSPs, the sources said.