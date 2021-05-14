Fisker, Foxconn sign pacts for development of sub-US$30,000 EVs

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Fisker, a developer of electric vehicles (EV) and mobility solutions, has announced it has signed framework agreements with Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group for joint development of EVs that will enter the market with starting prices under US$30,000, with manufacturing to start in the US from fourth-quarter 2023.

Under the agreements, Fisker and Foxconn will jointly invest into Project PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), with each company taking proceeds from the successful delivery of the program. Fisker will work with Foxconn on a new lightweight platform designated "FP28," leveraging technological expertise from each company to support Project PEAR and potential future vehicles.

"Our partnership with Foxconn and the creation of Project PEAR has taken shape with remarkable speed and clarity of vision," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of the US-based Fisker. "In order to deliver on our promise of product breakthroughs from Project PEAR, we needed to rethink every aspect of product development, sourcing, and manufacturing. Our partnership with Foxconn enables us to deliver those industry firsts at a price point that truly opens up electric mobility to the mass market."

"Foxconn is excited that our partnership with Fisker continues to trend in the right direction with exciting speed," said the Taiwan-based Foxconn's chairman Young-way Liu. "Our work with Fisker aligns with our corporate 3+3 platform, and thanks to our MIH Alliance, Foxconn will be able to work with suppliers from across the world for Project PEAR. We have world-class supply chains in place to support Project PEAR - in particular, securing the reliable delivery of chipsets and semiconductors."

In support of the work on Project PEAR, the two companies have established a co-located program management office between the US and Taiwan to coordinate design, engineering, purchasing, and manufacturing operations.

Following an extensive review of potential US manufacturing sites, the two companies will expedite a manufacturing plan capable of supporting the projected fourth-quarter 2023 start of production. Fisker said it intends to start production in Europe on its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, in fourth-quarter 2022 and will unveil a production intent prototype of the vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year.

Project PEAR will be the company's second production model. "At under $30,000 with stunning design and innovation, we are rethinking the car, both in terms of proportions, design, interior functionality and connected user experience. Project PEAR comes just a year after we launch the Ocean," added Fisker. "We see the tipping point for electric vehicles fast approaching and we are utterly focused on being ready to meet that demand. The Fisker brand will go beyond electrification, by taking the lead in design innovation and sustainability."