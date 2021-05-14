Bits + chips
Kioxia to invest JPY 20 billion in technology R&D
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Kioxia has disclosed plans to expand its Yokohama technology facility and establish a new advanced research center equipped with cleanroom facilities for a total of JPY20 billion (US$182.4 million).

The new facilities are expected to be operational by 2023 and will strengthen Kioxia's technology R&D by consolidating its R&D centers in Kanagawa Prefecture, the company said.

The expansion of the Yokohama technology facility will nearly double the size of a six-story building of about 40,000 square meters, while the 4-story Shin-Koyasu advanced research center will come with a total area of ​​about 13,000 square meters, Kioxia indicated.

Kioxia's Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center will feature a cleanroom used for a wide range of research with special emphasis on materials and new processes, the company said.

"By investing in these facilities, Kioxia aims to strengthen its flash memory and SSD technology development capabilities to meet increasing demand around the world and to create innovative memory technologies and products that provide new value," said the flash chipmaker.

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 4% in April
  2. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.