Kioxia to invest JPY 20 billion in technology R&D

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Kioxia has disclosed plans to expand its Yokohama technology facility and establish a new advanced research center equipped with cleanroom facilities for a total of JPY20 billion (US$182.4 million).

The new facilities are expected to be operational by 2023 and will strengthen Kioxia's technology R&D by consolidating its R&D centers in Kanagawa Prefecture, the company said.

The expansion of the Yokohama technology facility will nearly double the size of a six-story building of about 40,000 square meters, while the 4-story Shin-Koyasu advanced research center will come with a total area of ​​about 13,000 square meters, Kioxia indicated.

Kioxia's Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center will feature a cleanroom used for a wide range of research with special emphasis on materials and new processes, the company said.

"By investing in these facilities, Kioxia aims to strengthen its flash memory and SSD technology development capabilities to meet increasing demand around the world and to create innovative memory technologies and products that provide new value," said the flash chipmaker.