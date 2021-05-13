Corning unveils 10.5G LCD glass plant in Wuhan

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Corning has unveiled a 10.5G LCD glass substrate manufacturing facility co-located with a BOE Technology plant in Wuhan, China.

Corning hosted a grand opening ceremony for the Wuhan facility on May 12, marking what it called an important step in building its presence in China and strengthening its relationship with an industry leader.

This high-volume manufacturing facility allows Corning to deliver 10.5G glass substrates, measuring approximately three meters wide by three meters high, directly to BOE for its production of large-size display panels. It said 10.5G glass provides the most economical cuts for 65- and 75-inch TVs, which are expected to drive display-glass market growth over the next several years. The market for large-size TVs, defined as 65-inch and larger, is projected to grow at a double-digit compounded annual growth rate though 2024.

"Our decade of experience in G10+ glass manufacturing enabled us to apply the learnings and the technical know-how necessary to ramp this facility rapidly, even during the most challenging of times. Today's celebration is a testament to our deep commitment to support customer demand while ensuring the safety and health of our employees," said Chris Hudson, international division vice president and general manager, Corning Display Technologies China.

Corning began shipping production samples from the Wuhan plant in January 2020 and achieved finishing line mass production by mid-2020, despite pandemic-related challenges. The Wuhan manufacturing facility is Corning's sixth LCD glass plant in China and its second 10.5G facility along with the company's Hefei plant in the Anhui Province, which opened in 2018.

John Zhang, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Display, said, "Our Wuhan plant is the most recent demonstration of Corning's commitment to China's display industry. We appreciate the support we have received from the Dongxihu District, Wuhan municipal, and Hubei provincial governments. With our advanced glass technology and skilled local talent base, we are poised to make even greater contributions to growth in the region."