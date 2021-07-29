中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jul 30, 2021
    Corning reports strong sales for 2Q21
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES 0

    Corning has reported its second-quarter sales grew 37% on year and 6% sequentially to US$3.5 billion, with net income for the quarter arriving at US$449 million, down 25% compared to the previous quarter.

    Gross margin expanded to 37.8%, and operating margin rose to 18.3%, Corning said.

    "Corning had an outstanding second quarter. We are growing faster than our underlying markets and achieved a revenue milestone of US$3.5 billion, establishing a strong sales run rate. We are performing well as we continue to build a stronger, more agile company that's consistently delivering meaningful and important contributions," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning.

    Tony Tripeny, executive VP and CFO at Corning, said, "Corning is on track to deliver an outstanding year. In the second quarter we added almost US$1 billion in sales year over year and a half billion in sales over pre-pandemic levels; we improved margins year over year and sequentially, contributing to strong EPS; and we generated significant operating and free cash flow. We are confident this momentum will continue."

    Tripeny continued, "Our value creation model is working. We pursue opportunities that utilize capabilities from our focused and cohesive portfolio to drive growth. By repurposing and reapplying capabilities, we're increasing our probability of success, lowering our cost of innovation, and becoming more capital efficient."

    In Display Technologies, second-quarter sales were US$939 million, up 9% sequentially and 25% year over year. Corning increased glass substrate prices in the second quarter and implemented an additional moderate price increase for the third quarter.

    Corning said it continues to experience the most favorable pricing environment in more than a decade and during the second quarter announced its second increase to display glass substrate prices this year. The company also hosted an official opening of its 10.5G facility in Wuhan, China, co-located with a BOE Technology Group plant. Corning said its Wuhan plant further positions the company to capture demand for large-size TVs.

    Display components Displays
