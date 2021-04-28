Corning expects growth momentum throughout 2021

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Corning has reported sales of US$3.3 billion for first-quarter 2021, falling 2% sequentilly but rising 38% on year, with net income soaring 138% sequentially to arrive at US$599 million and swinging back from loss registered in first-quarter 2020.

Corning said all business segments grew double digits on year with momentum expected to continue throughout 2021.

"We are off to an outstanding start in 2021. Our success in the first quarter is yet another proof point that we have built a stronger, more resilient company," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning. "And we're confident that we can build on these results to maintain momentum throughout the year."

"Corning is uniquely qualified to address some of the world's toughest challenges. Our innovative capabilities put us at the heart of multiple trends that are reshaping the world. This provides a powerful source of long-term growth as we drive more Corning content into the industries we serve," said Weeks.

For the second quarter, the company expects core sales to be in the range of US$3.3 billion to US$3.5 billion and core EPS in the range of US$0.49 to US$0.53.

First-quarter core sales and core net income came to US$3.3 billlion and US$402 million, with core EPS at US$0.45, according to the company.

"Multiple events disrupted global supply chains in the first quarter, and we experienced elevated freight and logistic costs that impacted profitability," said Tony Tripeny, executive vice president and CFO at Corning. "We expect that these costs will normalize longer term and will begin to decline in the second quarter as we take mitigating actions."

For its Display Technologies business, first-quarter sales were US$863 million, up 3% sequentially and 15% on year, said Corning. Corning's volume grew by a low-single digit percentage sequentially, and glass prices were consistent with the fourth quarter.

The company in later March announced a moderate increase to its display glass substrate prices for the second quarter.

For Specialty Materials, first-quarter sales came to US$451 million, down 17% sequentially but up 28% on year. Corning said it saw significant demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market, and the growing importance of semiconductor-related optical glasses.