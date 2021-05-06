Realtek posts record 1Q21 profit

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking IC design specialist Realtek Semiconductor saw its net profit climb to a record high for the fourth consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2021.

Realtek reported net profits of NT$3.06 billion (US$109.2 million) for the first quarter of this year, up 16.4% sequentially and a robust 87.3% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$5.98.

Realtek posted revenue of NT$23.34 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 5.7% on quarter and hitting a record high. The company saw its April revenue decrease about 3% on month to NT$7.81 billion, due mainly to its supply shortfall.

Realtek noted that customer orders remain robust, which its supply cannot catch up with. Realtek has seen its shipments constrained by tight foundry capacity, as well as shortages of upstream components and raw materials.

Realtek is guardedly optimistic about its sales prospects this year. Sales of its Ethernet networking chips, switch controllers and Bluetooth chips are poised to increase on year in 2021, whereas sales of its TV solutions will stay flat, the chipmaker indicated.

Realtek remains upbeat about the overall end-market demand, which is expected to stay brisk through the first half of 2022. However, tight foundry capacity is unlikely to ease until after 2022, the fabless chipmaker said.