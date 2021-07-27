中文網
    Realtek guardedly optimistic about 3Q21 business
    Cage Chao, Taipei, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

    Networking IC specialist Realtek Semiconductor has said that it remains guardedly optimistic about its business prospects for the third quarter of 2021 as demand for its products across the board remains robust.

    The company said at its latest investors call that clients' orders currently on hand for its Ethernet and switch products as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled chips have been higher than its supply capacity.

    It said it believes that a hybrid working style - with part of the employees of the global supply chain makers to continue working at home and others returning to the office - is becoming a new normal, and that will keep the end-market demand for notebooks and PC products at a higher level than market expectation.

    It also noted that shipments of its Ethernet chip solutions for automotive applications have been better than expected, with the growth rate of this product segment higher than the average of its whole product lineups.

    It added that its automotive networking chips have found their way to the supply chain makers in the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and other markets.

    Its revenues hiked 10.18% sequentially and 55.46% on year to a record high of NT$9.45 billion (US$340.2 million) in June. Second-quarter revenues of NT$25.839 billion were up 10.7% on quarter and 49.03% on year, and January-June revenues of NT$49.18 billion were up 47.84% from a year earlier.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    foundry IC Realtek Realtek Semiconductor semiconductor
    Companies
    Realtek Semiconductor
