China 1Q21 software revenues estimated at nearly CNY1,903 billion
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China's software industry consisting of 39,719 companies generated revenues totaling CNY1,902.955 billion (US$293.65 billion) in first-quarter 2021, growing 26.5% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in first-quarter 2021 reached US$11.10 billion, accounting for 3.78% of the total and rising 15.4% on year. The industry posted total operating profit of CNY237.082 billion in the quarter, increasing 25.9% on year.

MIIT: China's software revenues by business category, 1Q21 (CNYb)

Category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

545.631

23.4%

IT technology services

1,137.492

29.2%

IT security services

26.386

24.8%

Software for embedded systems

193.446

20.7%

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

