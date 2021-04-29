China 1Q21 software revenues estimated at nearly CNY1,903 billion

China's software industry consisting of 39,719 companies generated revenues totaling CNY1,902.955 billion (US$293.65 billion) in first-quarter 2021, growing 26.5% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in first-quarter 2021 reached US$11.10 billion, accounting for 3.78% of the total and rising 15.4% on year. The industry posted total operating profit of CNY237.082 billion in the quarter, increasing 25.9% on year.
MIIT: China's software revenues by business category, 1Q21 (CNYb)
Category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
545.631
23.4%
IT technology services
1,137.492
29.2%
IT security services
26.386
24.8%
Software for embedded systems
193.446
20.7%
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021