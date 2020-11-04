China software revenues at CNY5,838 billion in January-September 2020

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China's software industry consisting of 39,409 companies generated revenues of CNY5,838.713 billion (US$834.93 billion) in January-September 2020, growing 11.3% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the period totaled US$33.6 billion, accounting for 4.0% of total revenues and slipping 0.2% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY706.624 billion in the period, increasing 7.0% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, January-September 2020 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 1,590.113 7.9% IT technology services 3,516.198 13.2% IT security services 95.854 7.2% Software for embedded systems 636.549 10.2%

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020