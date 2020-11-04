IT + CE
China software revenues at CNY5,838 billion in January-September 2020
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China's software industry consisting of 39,409 companies generated revenues of CNY5,838.713 billion (US$834.93 billion) in January-September 2020, growing 11.3% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the period totaled US$33.6 billion, accounting for 4.0% of total revenues and slipping 0.2% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY706.624 billion in the period, increasing 7.0% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, January-September 2020 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

1,590.113

7.9%

IT technology services

3,516.198

13.2%

IT security services

95.854

7.2%

Software for embedded systems

636.549

10.2%

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

