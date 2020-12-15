IT + CE
China January-October software revenues at over CNY6,554 billion, says MIIT
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China's software industry consisting of 40,187 companies generated revenues of CNY6,554.162 billion (US$940.69 billion) in January-October 2020, growing 11.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the period reached US$37.4 billion, accounting for 3.98% of the total and slipping 1.2% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY802.581 billion in the period, increasing 7.3% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by category, January-October 2020 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

1,806.791

10.0%

IT technology services

3,944.942

13.9%

IT security services

116.800

9.0%

Software for embedded systems

685.629

5.1%

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.