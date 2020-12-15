China January-October software revenues at over CNY6,554 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China's software industry consisting of 40,187 companies generated revenues of CNY6,554.162 billion (US$940.69 billion) in January-October 2020, growing 11.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the period reached US$37.4 billion, accounting for 3.98% of the total and slipping 1.2% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY802.581 billion in the period, increasing 7.3% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by category, January-October 2020 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 1,806.791 10.0% IT technology services 3,944.942 13.9% IT security services 116.800 9.0% Software for embedded systems 685.629 5.1%

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020