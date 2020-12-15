China January-October software revenues at over CNY6,554 billion, says MIIT

China's software industry consisting of 40,187 companies generated revenues of CNY6,554.162 billion (US$940.69 billion) in January-October 2020, growing 11.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in the period reached US$37.4 billion, accounting for 3.98% of the total and slipping 1.2% on year. The industry posted operating profit of CNY802.581 billion in the period, increasing 7.3% on year.
MIIT: China software revenues by category, January-October 2020 (CNYb)
Business category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
1,806.791
10.0%
IT technology services
3,944.942
13.9%
IT security services
116.800
9.0%
Software for embedded systems
685.629
5.1%
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020