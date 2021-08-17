China software revenues estimated at over CNY4,419 billion 1H21 says MIIT

China's software industry consisting of 40,020 companies generated total revenues of CNY4,419.795 billion (US$681.18 billion) in the first half of 2021, growing 23.2% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in the first half of 2021 were worth US$24.0 billion, accounting for 3.52% of total revenues and rising 12.2% on year. The industry posted a total operating profit of CNY499.885 billion for the 6-month period, increasing 13.6% on year.
MIIT: Breakdown of China's total software revenues by business category, 1H21 (CNYb)
Business category
Revenues
Y/Y
Software products
1,145.132
20.1%
IT technology services
2,831.904
26.0%
IT security services
73.203
26.0%
Software for embedded systems
369.557
12.8%
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021