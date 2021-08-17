中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:35
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 28min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 45min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 58min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h 5min ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 10min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 17min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 18min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 18min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    China software revenues estimated at over CNY4,419 billion 1H21 says MIIT
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    China's software industry consisting of 40,020 companies generated total revenues of CNY4,419.795 billion (US$681.18 billion) in the first half of 2021, growing 23.2% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

    Exports of software products and services in the first half of 2021 were worth US$24.0 billion, accounting for 3.52% of total revenues and rising 12.2% on year. The industry posted a total operating profit of CNY499.885 billion for the 6-month period, increasing 13.6% on year.

    MIIT: Breakdown of China's total software revenues by business category, 1H21 (CNYb)

    Business category

    Revenues

    Y/Y

    Software products

    1,145.132

    20.1%

    IT technology services

    2,831.904

    26.0%

    IT security services

    73.203

    26.0%

    Software for embedded systems

    369.557

    12.8%

    Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    China MIIT revenues software
    Related stories
    Jul 14
    China January-May software revenues over CNY3,389 billion, says MIIT
    Jul 8
    China tightens control of IoV
    Apr 29
    China 1Q21 software revenues estimated at nearly CNY1,903 billion
    Mar 18
    China software revenues estimated at over CNY8,161 billion in 2020
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research