China software revenues estimated at over CNY4,419 billion 1H21 says MIIT

China's software industry consisting of 40,020 companies generated total revenues of CNY4,419.795 billion (US$681.18 billion) in the first half of 2021, growing 23.2% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in the first half of 2021 were worth US$24.0 billion, accounting for 3.52% of total revenues and rising 12.2% on year. The industry posted a total operating profit of CNY499.885 billion for the 6-month period, increasing 13.6% on year.

MIIT: Breakdown of China's total software revenues by business category, 1H21 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 1,145.132 20.1% IT technology services 2,831.904 26.0% IT security services 73.203 26.0% Software for embedded systems 369.557 12.8%

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021