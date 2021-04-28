PCB, CCL makers under pressure from rising copper price

Jay Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PCB and CCL makers, while seeing strong orders, have been under pressure of ongoing hikes in international copper price, according to industry sources.

LME (London Metal Exchange) cash settlement price for copper rose to US$9,898.50 per metric ton on April 27 and, under the trend of weak US dollar, is likely to reach US$10,000 very soon, the sources said.

The rising copper price is mainly due to global short supply of copper foil, the sources noted. Increasing demand for electrolytic copper foil used to make electric vehicle batteries has also impacted supply of rolled copper foil used in PCBs, the sources indicated.

In order to reflect the rising copper price, PCB and CCL makers have frequently negotiated with clients to raise quotes.