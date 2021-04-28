Bits + chips
PCB, CCL makers under pressure from rising copper price
Jay Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PCB and CCL makers, while seeing strong orders, have been under pressure of ongoing hikes in international copper price, according to industry sources.

LME (London Metal Exchange) cash settlement price for copper rose to US$9,898.50 per metric ton on April 27 and, under the trend of weak US dollar, is likely to reach US$10,000 very soon, the sources said.

The rising copper price is mainly due to global short supply of copper foil, the sources noted. Increasing demand for electrolytic copper foil used to make electric vehicle batteries has also impacted supply of rolled copper foil used in PCBs, the sources indicated.

In order to reflect the rising copper price, PCB and CCL makers have frequently negotiated with clients to raise quotes.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Component shortages drag down Taiwan TV shipments in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  3. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.