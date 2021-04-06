PCB makers seeking CCL supply from more sources

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan PCB makers are moving to diversify the sources of CCLs in a bid to secure supply to meet increasing demand from clients and abate risks of further price hikes for the materials, according to industry sources.

PCB makers have been unable to secure sufficient CCLs from their usual suppliers who now have been taking orders on a monthly basis instead of promising supply for an entire quarter that they used to do during previous low seasons in the first half of the year, the sources said. PCB makers offering higher prices may not neccesarily get more supply, as production capacity at CCL suppliers has been very tight, the sources added.

PCB makers are now seeking CCLs from more suppliers than usual, trying to increase their chances of getting enough materials, the sources said.

CCL supply will become even tighter in the second half of the year when shipments for consumer applications peak, and CCL prices may rise further following suppliers raising their quotes for the second quarter, noted the sources.