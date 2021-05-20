CCL prices to rise again

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

CCL suppliers are expected to raise their prices again to reflect rising raw materials costs, and most PCB makers are psychologically prepared for further CCL price hikes, according to industry sources.

Of three main CCL materials, glass cloth and resin have seen a slowdown in price hike momentum since the start of May due to significant supply improvements. But prices for copper foil, accounting for 80% of CCL production cost, are very likely to advance further along with continuous rises in international copper prices, which are expected to break US$12,000 per metric in the short term, the sources said.

But CCL makers are not expected to implement across-the-board prices hikes - as they did in April - and instead may negotiate with individual PCB clients about increases for offerings with specific specs or for special applications, so as to maintain long-term stable partnerships with clients, the sources continued.

As the three major CCL materials remain in tight supply, CCL makers are expected to give shipment priority to high-end applications with higher unit prices and gross margins, the sources said.

CCLs for lower-end consumer electronics applications may also see a higher chance for price hikes, as terminal clients are more willing to share part of cost increases given the already low gross margins for such CCLs, the sources noted.