CCL price hikes extending to higher-end applications

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Japan's Sumitomo Chemical has joined Taiwan's CCL makers including Nan Ya Plastics and Iteq in raising quotes by 10-15% starting this week to reflect increased costs for upstream raw materials, suggesting little room for makers themselves to absorb cost increases on their own, according to industry sources.

Japanese makers usually offer CCL products with higher unit prices and gross margins for higher-end applications, and their price hikes indicate their profitability is being threatened by fast rising costs of raw materials, the sources said.

Apart from the ongoing round of CCL price hikes, PCB makers have experienced 2-3 waves of quote increases for CCL products since late 2020, with the hikes first initiated by Chinese vendors of offerings with lower gross margins, then by peers in Taiwan and now by Japanese vendors, the sources continued.

CCL prices used to be adjusted quarterly, but are now on track for monthly adjustments, the sources noted. Whether the increases may slow down will hinge on if the CCL supply-demand balance can improve, the sources added.

It remains to be seen whether the price hikes will be extended to the segment of high speed/frequency CCL materials, shortages of which will be more severe than those for commodity offerings once 5G infrastructure clients start strengthening their shipment pull-in momentum later in the year, the sources said.