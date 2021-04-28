Taiwan IC design houses see 1Q21 gross margins hike

Cage Chao, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC design houses particularly those specializing in display driver ICs and MOSFET chips are set to see their gross margins and profitability hike in the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by rising ASPs of their products, according to industry sources.

Novatek Microelectronics reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.37 billion (US$937.27 million) for the first quarter, up 17.43% sequentially and over 56.1% on year, with gross margin at 43.64% and net profits at NT$5.88 billion, up more than 61.22% sequentially and 166% on year. The company's revenues and net profits were both quarterly records.

FocalTech Systems announced consolidated revenues of NT$1.52 billion for March with net profits reaching more than NT$370 million. The company's consolidated revenues for the first quarter went up 49.5% on year to come to NT$4.35 billion.

Excelliance MOS registered first-quarter consolidated revenues of NT$579 million with net profits at NT$111 million.

With chip quotes continuing rising, these IC design houses are expected to see their financial results pick up further in the second quarter.