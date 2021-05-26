Chip demand from end-market starts weakening?

Chip inventory may have returned to reasonable levels in upstream and downstream sectors, thanks in part to a slowdown in demand for chips from the end-market device vendors, according to some market observers.

They pointed out that some first-tier chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Broadcom, AMD and MediaTek, have been able to receive more foundry support from TSMC recently, as Apple has slowed down its pull-ins from the foundry house due to off-peak season effect.

Apple's shipment pull-in adjustments are seen as a sign of weakening demand in the end-market, said the observers.

But the observers said that many IC-design houses are still queuing up at foundry houses seeking more capacity support. Some of them have booked capacity for the first half of 2022 with higher foundry costs.

Most IC design houses are negotiating with clients over chip pricing for third-quarter 2021, seeking to pass the increased foundry and backend service costs on to them, said the sources.

The sources noted that the tight supply at the upstream and downstream semiconductor sectors is likely to persist into the third quarter, with end-market device vendors likely to raise their quotes for consumer electronics products in the quarter.

Apple is also likely to resume its order momentum early in the third quarter, heating competition for foundry capacity once again, commented the sources.

And the latest news from the foundry sector has indicated TSMC has already kicked off production for Apple's A15 processor for the next-generation iPhone devices.