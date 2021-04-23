Cub Elecparts develops 5-mmWave radar for Level 3 autonomous driving

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Cub Elecparts has developed a detection solution consisting of five mmWave radars for Level 3 autonomous driving, and is working with Foxconn-led MIH and two China-based passenger car makers to undertake tests, according to company chairman and president Arbula Yu.

MIH is an open hardware/software-integrated platform for developing EV.

The 5-radar solution consists of a front mid- to long-range mmWave radar for ACC (adaptive cruise control) and LTA (lane tracing assist) to reach Level 2 autonomous driving alone, plus four additional mmWave radars each at four corners of an automobile to detect running conditions of surrounding cars for changing lanes, a key requirement for Level 3 autonomous driivng.

Since compulsory installation of AEB (automatic emergency brake) and FCW (forward collision warning) on commercial vehicles in China began in September 2020, Cub's shipments for 77GHz mmWave radars to China has sharply increased to a market share of over 50%.

Cub began shipping 77GHz mmWave radars for pedestrian detection to a US maker of electric school buses in March, boosting its consolidated revenues to NT$444.1 million (US$15.6 million) for the month - a monthly record.

For mmWave radars used to monitor difference in radius between inner wheels to assist cars' turning, Cub has won adoption by two main China-based commercial vehicle makers, with shipments to begin in second-half 2021, and is in process of certification for shipments to two majao Japanese carmakers.

Commercial vehicles will be required to be equipped with such radars in Europe and Japan beginning 2022, and China will follow suit.

Besides, Cub has won adoption of mmWave radars used for in-car biological detection by a main China-based passenger car maker, with shipments to begin in fourth-quarter 2021.

Cub has supplied mmWave radars used to monitor differencees in radius between trucks' inner wheels for after-markets in China, Israel, Australia, Turkey and Taiwan, and such products are being tested for after-market supply in the US and Europe.

Cub's subsidiary maker CubTek is in cooperation with a large international radar IC design house, reportedly NXP Semiconductors, to develop new-generation mmWave imaging radars featuring considerably high capability of recognizing objects to replace functions performed by expensive LiDARs. CubTek is expected to debut on the Taipei Exchange over-the-counter bourse in second-quarter 2022.

Cub posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.340 billion, gross margin of 38.09%, operating profit of NT$386.4 million andnet profit of NT$244.5 million for 2020.