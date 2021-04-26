China labor shortage worsens

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Labor shortage in China's manufacturing industry is worsening, as the country's job market is experiencing some fundamental changes, according to industry sources.

The growing popularity of e-commerce, online food ordering, ride-hailing and others arising from the gig economy is now more appealing to China's young-generation workers than the traditional manufacturing jobs, the sources said.

The coronavirus pandemic is motivating all the provinces in China to improve local infrastructures in a bid to strengthen their economy, creating more local job opportunities that are preventing workers from having to seek jobs in the coastal regions - once the manufacturing hubs of the country, the sources pointed out.

Although many companies are keen on implementing automation at their production lines to reduce dependency on manual labor, it will take time to achieve such a goal, the sources added.