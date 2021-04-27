IT + CE
Quanta new capacity in Taiwan to start production in 2Q21
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer's newly expanded server capacity in Taiwan will begin volume production in the second quarter and raise the ODM's overall server output from Taiwan by 20%, according to Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of the company.

Yang noted that the new production lines in Taiwan will be equipped with automated equipment made by Techman Robot, a subsidiary of the Quanta Group, to minimize the need for manual labor.

Quanta has also been keen on developing private enterprise 5G network with subsidiary Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Yang said.

QCT already began shipments of products for private enterprise 5G network to a client in Japan's agriculture industry in April 2021, Yang added.

Wiwynn are also expanding its capacity at plants in southern Taiwan and Mexico as the two facilities are both fully loaded at the moment, according to industry sources.

Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of Quanta

Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of Quanta
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2021

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.