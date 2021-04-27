Quanta new capacity in Taiwan to start production in 2Q21

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer's newly expanded server capacity in Taiwan will begin volume production in the second quarter and raise the ODM's overall server output from Taiwan by 20%, according to Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of the company.

Yang noted that the new production lines in Taiwan will be equipped with automated equipment made by Techman Robot, a subsidiary of the Quanta Group, to minimize the need for manual labor.

Quanta has also been keen on developing private enterprise 5G network with subsidiary Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Yang said.

QCT already began shipments of products for private enterprise 5G network to a client in Japan's agriculture industry in April 2021, Yang added.

Wiwynn are also expanding its capacity at plants in southern Taiwan and Mexico as the two facilities are both fully loaded at the moment, according to industry sources.

Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of Quanta

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2021