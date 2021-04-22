Qualcomm forms alliance to promote 5G notebook chips in Taiwan

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Qualcomm has joined forces with Microsoft, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Acer, Asustek, ECS, Inventec and Taipei Computer Association (TCA) to set up "Enterprise Digital Transformation Action Front" seeking to offer total solutions for 5G private networks and 5G commercial notebooks to accelerate enterprises' digital transformation.

ST Liew, president of Qualcomm Taiwan and Southeast Asia, has said that Taiwan is in pole position to promote 5G private enterprise networks, given its world-class electronics supply chain, strong network equipment manufacturing capability and large numbers of small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).

Liew continued that Taiwan boasts great potential for enterprise 5G networking applications and Qualcomm hopes to help Taiwan's SMEs carry out painless digital transformation and understand what benefits 5G can bring for them.

The alliance is meant as a critical step for Qualcomm to promote its notebook chips solutions. Since the company launched its second-generation notebook computing platform Snapdragon 8cx 5G based on the Arm architecture in the second half of 2020, 5G notebooks have become a new strategic segment in its chips development roadmaps, industry sources said.

The sources continued that the growing penetration of Apple's in-house developed M1 chips has significantly boosted the market acceptance of the Arm architecture, which will add momentum to Qualcomm's promoting of its own 5G notebook processors.