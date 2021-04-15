China PCB maker Shennan facing headwinds

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China's leading PCB maker Shennan Circuits is facing increasing pressure on its business operations in 2021 due to losses of orders from Huawei for 5G infrastructure applications and rising prices for upstream raw materials, according to industry sources.

The company has reported its first-quarter 2021 revenues rose 9.1% on year to CNY2.725 billion (US$416.66 million), compared to high double-digit increases seen in past few years. Its net earnings for the quarter slipped 12% on year to CNY255 million.

The shrinkages in both revenue growth and profits mainly resulted from a slowdown in shipments of high-layer-count rigid boards for 5G base stations to Huawei following tough US sanctions on the Chinese tech giant, the sources said, adding that Shennnan has relied on shipments of such boards for 5G infrastructure applications as main revenue and profit contributor.

As Huawei's PCB orders for 5G base stations usually entail higher unit prices than other applications, Shennan and other Chinese suppliers including Wus Printed Circuit have seen their profits significantly dented by the loss of orders from the Chinese client, the sources continued.

Shennan's deployments in automotive PCB and IC substrates have started to bear fruit, but shipments of such products can hardly fill up the income gap resulting from significant shrinkages in shipments to Huawei, the sources noted.

Shennan is also facing mounting costs for copper foil, glass cloth and epoxy resin, as their prices are all rising significantly. The company's financial report indicated that its overall business operation costs rose by 12% on year in the first quarter of 2021.

The company will experience a tough year in 2021 as US sanctions on Huawei are not expected to be lifted any time soon and prices for raw materials are expected to rise further, the sources said.