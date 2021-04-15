Taipei AMPA and Autotronics Taipei 2021 kick off

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taipei AMPA (Automobile and Motorcycle Parts and Accessories) and Autotronics Taipei are being held from April 14-17 with a total of 380 exhibitors showcasing their latest automotive components, car electronics, electric vehicles (EV) and IoT innovations.

Companies such as PTT Oil, a Thailand-based gasoline supplier, Germany-based Mahle and Rohde&Schwarz, and Japan-based EMU are at the show.

Taiwan-based scooter makers and carmakers as well as IT companies including TSMC, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Wistron, Inventec and Hua-chuang Automobile Information Technical Center, have registered as visitors to the tradeshows.

TAITRA, the host of the shows, said it is also matchmaking international buyers who cannot visit Taiwan with Taiwanese companies for businesses via TAITRA's branch offices worldwide. It also invited companies such as Foxconn, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments (TI) and Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to provide keynotes about upcoming technology and market developments and trends.