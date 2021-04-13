Nvidia CEO introduces software, silicon, supercomputers at GTC 2021

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has unveiled the company's latest innovations covering autonomous machines, AIs, chips, supercomputers and software during his presentation at GTC 2021.

Huang announced Nvidia's first datacenter CPU, Grace, named after Grace Hopper, a US Navy rear admiral and computer programming pioneer.

Grace is a highly specialized processor targeting largest data intensive HPC and AI applications as the training of next-generation natural-language processing models that have more than one trillion parameters.

When coupled with Nvidia GPUs, a Grace-based system will deliver 10x faster performance than today's Nvidia DGX-based systems, which run on x86 CPUs, Huang stated.

While the vast majority of datacenters are expected to be served by existing CPUs, Grace will serve a niche segment of computing, Huang said.

Further accelerating the infrastructure upon which hyperscale data centers, workstations, and supercomputers are built, Huang announced the Nvidia BlueField-3 DPU.

The next-generation data processing unit will deliver powerful software-defined networking, storage and cybersecurity acceleration capabilities.

Where BlueField-2 offloaded the equivalent of 30 CPU cores, it would take 300 CPU cores to secure, offload, and accelerate network traffic at 400 Gbps as BlueField-3 - a 10x leap in performance, Huang explained.

Grace and BlueField are key parts of a data center roadmap consisting of 3 chips: CPU, GPU, and DPU, Huang said. Each chip architecture has a two-year rhythm with likely a kicker in between. One year will focus on x86 platforms, the next on Arm platforms.

Huang also announced key Arm partnerships - Amazon Web Services in cloud computing, Ampere Computing in scientific and cloud computing, Marvel in hyper-converged edge servers, and MediaTek to create a Chrome OS and Linux PC SDK and reference system.

Weaving together Nvidia silicon and software, Huang announced upgrades to the company's DGX Station for workgroups, and the Nvidia DGX SuperPod, an AI-datacenter-as-a-product for intensive AI research and development.

The new DGX Station 320G harnesses 320Gbytes of super-fast HBM2e connected to four Nvidia A100 GPUs over 8TB per second of memory bandwidth and consumes just 1500 watts of power, Huang said.

The DGX SuperPOD gets the new 80GB Nvidia A100, bringing the SuperPOD to 90TB of HBM2e memory. It's been upgraded with Nvidia BlueField-2, and Nvidia is now offering it with the Nvidia Base Command DGX management and orchestration tool.

Huang also unveiled a new class of Nvidia-certified systems; an AI-on-5G computing platform; Nvidia Omniverse, which are cloud-native, scalable to multiple GPUs; Nvidia Megatron, a framework for training Transformers, which have led to breakthroughs in natural-language processing; Nvidia Morpheus - a datacenter security platform for real-time all-packet inspection; Nvidia Jarvis - a deep learning AI for speech recognition, language understanding, translations, and expressive speech; Nvidia Merlin, Nvidia's catalog of deep learning framework containers; and Nvidia Triton, to glean insights from the continuous streams of data coming into customer's EGX servers or cloud instances during the event.

For the autonomous driving application, Huang announced Nvidia Drive Orin, an AV computing system-on-a-chip, which goes into production in 2022, designed to be the car's central computer. The company will also release the next-generation automotive system-on-a-chip, Nvidia Drive Atlan in the future.