Nvidia intros certification system for accelerator servers

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Nvidia has announced a certification system for accelerator servers that are able to provide enterprises stable and reliable AI computing capability.

Datacenter operators will be able to acquire support for the accelerator servers via Nvidia's partners including Dell, Gigabyte Technology, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Supermicro for AI and data analysis applications.

These server companies will release their first batch of Nvidia-certified accelerator servers in the market in the near future.

Nvidia, citing research figures from Gartner, pointed out that around 37% of organizations worldwide are using AI technologies during their production processes at the moment and the ratio is expected to surge to 75% by 2024, which will significantly drive up demand for accelerator servers.

Servers certified by Nvidia are required to pass tests including deep-learning training and inference, machine-learning algorithm, smart image analysis, and detachment of network and storage devices.

Photo: Digitimes file photo