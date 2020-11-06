Chicony Power see record 3Q20 gross margin

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has reported third-quarter 2020 gross margin of 20.39% and operating profit margin of 10.42%, both hitting quarterly records.

Amid substantial demand arising from the pandemic, third-quarter revenues from power supplies for education/gaming notebooks and Type C applications increased over 30% on year.

Notebooks and desktops accounted for 45.45% of the third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$9.656 billion (US$332 million), followed by smart and cloud computing devices (37.64%), and game consoles and other consumer electronics (16.91%).

Chicony Power has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.346 billion for October, decreasing 6.10% sequentially and 5.32% on year.

Chicony Power Technology: Financial report, 3Q20 (NT$m) Amount Q/Q Y/Y January-September amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 9,656 4.51% (3.38%) 25,605 0.28% Gross margin 20.39% 1.05pp 2.62pp 18.64% 2.39pp Operating profit 1,006 25.75% 18.35% 2,162 28.90% Net profit 733 6.54% 9.73% 1,555 16.73% Net EPS (NT$) 1.89 4.02

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020