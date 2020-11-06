IT + CE
Chicony Power see record 3Q20 gross margin
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has reported third-quarter 2020 gross margin of 20.39% and operating profit margin of 10.42%, both hitting quarterly records.

Amid substantial demand arising from the pandemic, third-quarter revenues from power supplies for education/gaming notebooks and Type C applications increased over 30% on year.

Notebooks and desktops accounted for 45.45% of the third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$9.656 billion (US$332 million), followed by smart and cloud computing devices (37.64%), and game consoles and other consumer electronics (16.91%).

Chicony Power has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.346 billion for October, decreasing 6.10% sequentially and 5.32% on year.

Chicony Power Technology: Financial report, 3Q20 (NT$m)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

January-September amount

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

9,656

4.51%

(3.38%)

25,605

0.28%

Gross margin

20.39%

1.05pp

2.62pp

18.64%

2.39pp

Operating profit

1,006

25.75%

18.35%

2,162

28.90%

Net profit

733

6.54%

9.73%

1,555

16.73%

Net EPS (NT$)

1.89

4.02

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

