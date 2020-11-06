Chicony Power see record 3Q20 gross margin

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has reported third-quarter 2020 gross margin of 20.39% and operating profit margin of 10.42%, both hitting quarterly records.
Amid substantial demand arising from the pandemic, third-quarter revenues from power supplies for education/gaming notebooks and Type C applications increased over 30% on year.
Notebooks and desktops accounted for 45.45% of the third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$9.656 billion (US$332 million), followed by smart and cloud computing devices (37.64%), and game consoles and other consumer electronics (16.91%).
Chicony Power has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.346 billion for October, decreasing 6.10% sequentially and 5.32% on year.
Chicony Power Technology: Financial report, 3Q20 (NT$m)
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
January-September amount
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
9,656
4.51%
(3.38%)
25,605
0.28%
Gross margin
20.39%
1.05pp
2.62pp
18.64%
2.39pp
Operating profit
1,006
25.75%
18.35%
2,162
28.90%
Net profit
733
6.54%
9.73%
1,555
16.73%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.89
4.02
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020