IT + CE
Chicony Electronics starts production at Thailand plant
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Keyboard and compact camera module (CCM) maker Chicony Electronics has disclosed it has begun production at a new plant in Thailand, with capacity to increase from 60% of the designed level currently to 100% by year-end 2021.

The factory is expected to contribute at least 15% of 2021 consolidated revenues, Chicony said.

Chicony said it in 2020 had a global market share of 38% for notebook keyboards, 41% for desktop keyboards, 43% for notebook-use CCMs, 48% for notebook-use adapters, and 25% for IP camera used in surveillance systems.

Chiocony said it will launch AI-based smart imaging devices for driver monitoring systems, commercial surveillance systems and videoconferencing systems in second-half 2021.

Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.005 billion (US$282 million) for April, decreasing 11.97% sequentially and 9.97% on year, and those of NT$33.142 billion for January-April increased 22.74% on year.

Chicony recorded net EPS of NT$7.80 for 2020 and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$5.50.

Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$b)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

25.137

(1.25%)

38.80%

Gross margin

17.49%

(0.14pp)

1.95pp

Operating profit

1.849

39.97%

43.78%

Net profit

1.569

25.42%

3,800.23%

Net EPS (NT$)

2.23

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

Realtime news
Supply chain
UMC official website
Research insights
  1. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  2. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.