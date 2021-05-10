Chicony Electronics starts production at Thailand plant

Keyboard and compact camera module (CCM) maker Chicony Electronics has disclosed it has begun production at a new plant in Thailand, with capacity to increase from 60% of the designed level currently to 100% by year-end 2021.
The factory is expected to contribute at least 15% of 2021 consolidated revenues, Chicony said.
Chicony said it in 2020 had a global market share of 38% for notebook keyboards, 41% for desktop keyboards, 43% for notebook-use CCMs, 48% for notebook-use adapters, and 25% for IP camera used in surveillance systems.
Chiocony said it will launch AI-based smart imaging devices for driver monitoring systems, commercial surveillance systems and videoconferencing systems in second-half 2021.
Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.005 billion (US$282 million) for April, decreasing 11.97% sequentially and 9.97% on year, and those of NT$33.142 billion for January-April increased 22.74% on year.
Chicony recorded net EPS of NT$7.80 for 2020 and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$5.50.
Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$b)
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
25.137
(1.25%)
38.80%
Gross margin
17.49%
(0.14pp)
1.95pp
Operating profit
1.849
39.97%
43.78%
Net profit
1.569
25.42%
3,800.23%
Net EPS (NT$)
2.23
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021