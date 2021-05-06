Chicony Power has order visibility till 3Q21

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until third-quarter 2021, according to the company.
Due to booming shipments in first-quarter 2021, inventory of finished products dropped to a record low level at the end of March, Chicony said.
Chicony said short supply of components and materials is expected to worsen in the second quarter, and it expects second-quarter revenues to decrease sequentially but increase on year.
In terms of power supply applications, notebooks and desktops accounted for 53.42% of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$9.982 billion (US$351 million); cloud computing and smart devices, 37.68%; and consumer electronics, including game consoles, 8.91%.
Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.162 billion for April, slipping 10.62% sequentially and 1.82% on year, and those of NT$13.145 billion for January-April grew 32.37% on year.
Chicony Power: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$m)
1Q21
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
9,982
7.82%
48.79%
Gross margin
16.50%
(1.28pp)
1.33pp
Operating profit
773.2
16.42%
117.13%
Net profit
579.4
(0.52%)
332.09%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.49
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021