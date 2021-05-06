Chicony Power has order visibility till 3Q21

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until third-quarter 2021, according to the company.

Due to booming shipments in first-quarter 2021, inventory of finished products dropped to a record low level at the end of March, Chicony said.

Chicony said short supply of components and materials is expected to worsen in the second quarter, and it expects second-quarter revenues to decrease sequentially but increase on year.

In terms of power supply applications, notebooks and desktops accounted for 53.42% of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$9.982 billion (US$351 million); cloud computing and smart devices, 37.68%; and consumer electronics, including game consoles, 8.91%.

Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.162 billion for April, slipping 10.62% sequentially and 1.82% on year, and those of NT$13.145 billion for January-April grew 32.37% on year.

Chicony Power: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$m) 1Q21 Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 9,982 7.82% 48.79% Gross margin 16.50% (1.28pp) 1.33pp Operating profit 773.2 16.42% 117.13% Net profit 579.4 (0.52%) 332.09% Net EPS (NT$) 1.49

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021