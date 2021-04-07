IC packaging, PCB material prices rise

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Materials for PCBs and IC packaging have seen prices rising and the upward trend is set to continue in the second quarter, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

Sumitomo Bakelite has raised quotes for epoxy resin, phenolic resin and prepreg by 10-15% recently, and is poised to make another 10-15% upward adjustments in its prices including those for aluminum-based PCB materials starting April 12, the sources indicated.

Shin-Etsu Chemical, another major Japan-based chipmaking materials supplier, has also raised quotes for silicone and photoresist materials to reflect tight supply, the sources said.

Taiwan-based chipmaking material distributors including Topco Technologies, Wahlee Industrial and Chang Wah Electromaterials (CWE) will be among the beneficiaries of price increases resulting from shortages this year, according to the sources.

Topco has expressed optimism that its sales and profits for 2021 will be bolstered by rising prices for silicone and other chipmaking materials. The supply of silicone materials has already fallen short of demand, company CEO SH Chang was quoted as saying in previous reports.

CWE also expects strong demand for packaging materials to remain throughout 2021, and the company is likely to generate record-high revenue and operating profits in the year.