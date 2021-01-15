Bits + chips
PCB equipment maker Taliang sees capacity fully booked through 3Q21
Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB equipment maker Taliang Technology has seen its production capacity fully booked through late third-quarter 2021, and will manage to flexibly adjust its production workforce and shipment schedules to accommodate more orders, according to company sources.

Taliang said orders received during October-November 2020 alone for its mainstay products PCB drillers and routing machines came to NT$1.7 billion (US$60.71 million), inspiring the company to expect a bright 2021, especially given strong demand for high-end equipment needed to process PCBs for 5G base station, handset and TWS earbuds applications.

The company also expects its shipments of semiconductor equipment to clients in Taiwan and China to double in 2021 for a 10% revenue contribution ratio from 5%.

The company has reported its December revenues climbed 36.39% on year to NT$323 million and total revenues for 2020 gained 24.96% to NT$2.428 billion.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.