PCB equipment maker Taliang sees capacity fully booked through 3Q21

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB equipment maker Taliang Technology has seen its production capacity fully booked through late third-quarter 2021, and will manage to flexibly adjust its production workforce and shipment schedules to accommodate more orders, according to company sources.

Taliang said orders received during October-November 2020 alone for its mainstay products PCB drillers and routing machines came to NT$1.7 billion (US$60.71 million), inspiring the company to expect a bright 2021, especially given strong demand for high-end equipment needed to process PCBs for 5G base station, handset and TWS earbuds applications.

The company also expects its shipments of semiconductor equipment to clients in Taiwan and China to double in 2021 for a 10% revenue contribution ratio from 5%.

The company has reported its December revenues climbed 36.39% on year to NT$323 million and total revenues for 2020 gained 24.96% to NT$2.428 billion.