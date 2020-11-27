C Sun expects advanced IC packaging equipment to drive growth

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Manufacturing equipment supplier C Sun expects equipment used in advanced IC packaging, mainly SiP (system in package), FO-WLP (fan-out wafer-level package) and CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate), to be the major source of business growth in 2021.

C Sun said it aims to increase the proportion of revenues for advanced IC packaging equipment to 30% in 2021, and expects sales from semiconductor equipment in the year to increase at least 50%. Orders are expected to mainly come from TSMC and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE).

C Sun and fellow suppliers Gallant Precision Machining and Gallant Micro Machining have formed a G2C alliance for vertical cooperation to market equipment used in SiP, FO-WLP and CoWoS packaging, with C Sun supplying VPOs (vacuum pressure ovens), auto ovens, carrier bonders, BSF laminators and in-line plasma cleaners to match equipment supplied by the two partners.

C Sun also expects increased orders for PCB equipment used in production of ABF IC substrates and HDI as well as LED equipment used to produce mini LED chips.

C Sun posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.068 billion (US$36.8 million), gross margin of 35.25%, operating profit of NT$140.3 million and net profit of NT$130.7 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.742 billion, gross margin of 40.14%, operating profit of NT$343.9 million and net profit of NT$299.4 million for the first three quarters of the year.

The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$329.2 million for October, decreasing 21.47% sequentially but increasing 15.41% on year.