Bits + chips
C Sun expects advanced IC packaging equipment to drive growth
Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Manufacturing equipment supplier C Sun expects equipment used in advanced IC packaging, mainly SiP (system in package), FO-WLP (fan-out wafer-level package) and CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate), to be the major source of business growth in 2021.

C Sun said it aims to increase the proportion of revenues for advanced IC packaging equipment to 30% in 2021, and expects sales from semiconductor equipment in the year to increase at least 50%. Orders are expected to mainly come from TSMC and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE).

C Sun and fellow suppliers Gallant Precision Machining and Gallant Micro Machining have formed a G2C alliance for vertical cooperation to market equipment used in SiP, FO-WLP and CoWoS packaging, with C Sun supplying VPOs (vacuum pressure ovens), auto ovens, carrier bonders, BSF laminators and in-line plasma cleaners to match equipment supplied by the two partners.

C Sun also expects increased orders for PCB equipment used in production of ABF IC substrates and HDI as well as LED equipment used to produce mini LED chips.

C Sun posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.068 billion (US$36.8 million), gross margin of 35.25%, operating profit of NT$140.3 million and net profit of NT$130.7 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.742 billion, gross margin of 40.14%, operating profit of NT$343.9 million and net profit of NT$299.4 million for the first three quarters of the year.

The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$329.2 million for October, decreasing 21.47% sequentially but increasing 15.41% on year.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.