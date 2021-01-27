Microsoft optimistic about business transformation in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Ken Sun, president of Microsoft Taiwan, has expressed optimism about business transformation of Taiwan's enterprises, as its joint research with IDC shows that the maturity of Taiwan's corporate culture for innovation has gone up 12% during the coronavirus pandemic, higher than the average growth of 11% of the Asia Pacific region.

Sun pointed out that Taiwan has occupied a key position in the semiconductor industry and is becoming a major supplier of the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) economy.

Seeing the growing momentum of Taiwan's innovation, Microsoft at the end of 2020 decided to establish its 66th Azure datacenter in Taiwan, and will set up a team in Taiwan to design and construct its latest AI, IoT, edge computing solutions and hardware infrastructure, said Sun.

Microsoft has also designated Taiwan as its operation center of Asia, he added.

Many Taiwanese industry leaders are looking to implement cloud computing technologies to their existing systems in a bid to expand their teams and technologies. Trend Micro is one of the key developers of the cybersecurity industry and has been helping Azure develop solutions to improve the platform, Sun stated.

Wiwynn is another partner of Microsoft Taiwan and is one of the Taiwanese enterprises to adopt SAP on Azure. Wiwynn has moved its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to the Azure platform to attract customers worldwide with improved efficiency, Sun noted.

Microsoft Taiwan is also looking to strengthen its talent incubation programs in Taiwan to assist local engineers to acquire skills for digital transformation and enhance the competitiveness of Taiwan's IT industry, Sun added.

Ken Sun, president of Microsoft Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2021