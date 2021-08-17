Microsoft to commercialize Azure datacenter in Taiwan in 2H22

Microsoft is scheduled to kick off operations at its new Azure datacenter in Taiwan in the second half of 2022, which may prompt other web service giants including Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate building similar facilities in the country, according to industry sources.

Microsoft is set to have its Azure datacenter, based in northern Taiwan, provide cloud service solutions for clients in three major sectors--financial companies, government agencies, and manufacturing enterprises, the sources said.

Microsoft has forged close business ties with the government and manufacturing sectors over the past years. In particular, high-tech manufacturers, ranging from upstream wafer foundry to downstream assembly, will become the core targets for Microsoft in promoting its public cloud services.

In the past, Microsoft had little chance to tap into the financial service sector due to regulatory restrictions. But with its Azure cloud datacenter in Taiwan to be ready for commercial runs in 2022, the company recently has announced incorporating its cloud service solutions, including Azure hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, into China Development Financial (CDF) Holding to help it strengthen digital competitiveness of its employees and render streamlined financial services to clients without violating regulations, the sources said, stressing that this could be seen as Microsoft Azure's official foray into Taiwan's financial service sector.

CDF has also adopted Azure DevOps and API management solutions to adjust its internal services and products and combine the resources of its partners in the same ecosystem according to market needs and customer feedback. In addition, the Azure Windows virtual desktop also enables CDF staff to work remotely and stay highly productive during the pandemic.

Microsoft is expected to better cash in on proliferating cloud service opportunities after its Azure cloud datacenter becomes operational in the second half of 2022, the sources said.