Green energy
China new energy car output rises in December
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based makers produced 235,400 new energy vehicles and sold 248,300 units in December 2020, increasing 55.7% and 49.5% respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 203,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 32,400 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 55.8% and 67.9% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 211,000 EVs and 37,300 PHEVs, respectively rising 47.3% and 72.7% on year.

In 2020, 1.366 million new energy vehicles were produced in China and 1.367 million units sold, respectively increasing 7.5% and 10.9% on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 1.105 million EVs and 260,000 PHEVs, growing 5.4% and 18.6% on year, while the latter consisted of 1.116 million EVs and 251,000 PHEVs, rising 11.6% and 8.4% on year.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.