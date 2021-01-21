China new energy car output rises in December

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based makers produced 235,400 new energy vehicles and sold 248,300 units in December 2020, increasing 55.7% and 49.5% respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 203,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 32,400 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 55.8% and 67.9% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 211,000 EVs and 37,300 PHEVs, respectively rising 47.3% and 72.7% on year.

In 2020, 1.366 million new energy vehicles were produced in China and 1.367 million units sold, respectively increasing 7.5% and 10.9% on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 1.105 million EVs and 260,000 PHEVs, growing 5.4% and 18.6% on year, while the latter consisted of 1.116 million EVs and 251,000 PHEVs, rising 11.6% and 8.4% on year.