Huawei works with Chery to develop smart automotive solutions
Jessica Tsai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Huawei Technologies has signed a framework agreement with China-based automaker Chery Automobile for joint development of smart solutions for automobiles, according to Chinese media reports.

The partnership covers various solutions including electronic and electric architectures for smart cars, smart driver seats, 5G-based IoV and V2X, in-car computing platforms, autonomous driving, smart energy management, all using cloud computing and big data analytics technologies, the reports said.

Founded in 1997, Chery is currently the largest own-brand carmaker and car exporter in China. Chery is now keen on manufacturing smart and new energy cars, the reports cited company chairman Yi Tongyue as indicating.

Huawei has cooperated with several other China-based automakers, including ASIC Motor, GAC Group, Beijing Automotive Group, Great Wall Motors and BYD, the reports noted, sadding for automotive application of 5G, Huawei has cooperated with Vodafone, Nokia, Intel and Daimler.

Huawei has also partnered with China-based carmaker Changan Automobile and battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology to create a brand for flagship smart vehicles, the sources said.

