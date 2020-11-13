Green energy
China new energy car sales rise in October
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based makers produced 167,000 new energy vehicles and sold 160,000 units in October 2020, increasing 69.7% and 104.5% respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 141,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 26,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 72.4% and 56.7% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 133,000 EVs and 27,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 115.4% and 63.7% on year.

During January-October, 914,000 new energy vehicles were produced and 901,000 units were sold, respectively decreasing 9.2% and 7.1% on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 719,000 EVs and 195,000 PHEVs, respectively falling 12.2% and growing 4.6% on year, while the latter consisted of 719,000 EVs and 181,000 PHEVs, respectively dipping 6.9% and 7.4% on year.

