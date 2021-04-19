China sees strong sales for new energy cars in March

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based makers produced 216,000 new energy vehicles and sold 226,000 units in March 2021, rising 2.5 times and 2.4 times respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 182,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 34,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 2.6 times and 2.0 times respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 190,000 EVs and 36,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 2.5 times and 1.9 times on year.

During January-March, 533,000 new energy vehicles were produced and 515,000 units were sold, respectively increasing 3.2 times and 2.8 times on year, CAAM indicated.

In addition, 104 fuel cell vehicles were produced and 150 units sold in the 3-month period, dropping 43.2% and 27.5% respectively on year.