China new energy car output, sales rise in September

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based makers produced 136,000 new energy vehicles and sold 138,000 units in September 2020, increasing 48.0% and 67.7% respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 107,000 EVs and 29,000 PHEVs, growing 40.0% and 89.5% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 112,000 EVs and 26,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 71.5% and 53.9% on year.

During January-September, 738,000 new energy vehicles were produced and 734,000 were sold, respectively decreasing 18.7% and 17.7% on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 568,000 EVs and 170,000 PHEVs, respectively falling 22.9% and 0.4% on year, while the latter consisted of 579,000 EVs and 154,000 PHEVs, respectively dipping 18.6% and 13.9% on year.