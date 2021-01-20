Taiwan makers regain orders for EV motor components from Tesla

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's automotive components makers are expected to expand their presence in the supply chain of Tesla, as some of them reportedly have regained orders for electric motor components from the EV vendor, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's motor components suppliers lost part of orders from Tesla in the past two years due to the vendor adjusting some key components for its Model 3 EVs on cost concerns. But they have won back orders for Model Y with higher price-performance ratios for their electric motor components newly validated by Tesla, the sources said.

The components makers in the Tesla supply chain include Hota Industrial versed in transmission parts, BizLink specializing in charging couplers and battery management harness, Global PMX offering LED auto lights. Moreover, ODM Pegatron is planning to set up an EV charging poles assembly plant in the US to fulfill orders from Tesla, the sources added.