IT + CE
Taiwan makers regain orders for EV motor components from Tesla
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's automotive components makers are expected to expand their presence in the supply chain of Tesla, as some of them reportedly have regained orders for electric motor components from the EV vendor, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's motor components suppliers lost part of orders from Tesla in the past two years due to the vendor adjusting some key components for its Model 3 EVs on cost concerns. But they have won back orders for Model Y with higher price-performance ratios for their electric motor components newly validated by Tesla, the sources said.

The components makers in the Tesla supply chain include Hota Industrial versed in transmission parts, BizLink specializing in charging couplers and battery management harness, Global PMX offering LED auto lights. Moreover, ODM Pegatron is planning to set up an EV charging poles assembly plant in the US to fulfill orders from Tesla, the sources added.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.