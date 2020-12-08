Pegatron sees orders from Tesla increase in 4Q20

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has seen increased orders for the central control system for Tesla's Model 3 in the fourth quarter, according to sources from the related upstream supply chain.

With global EV demand to stay on a growth track in 2021, Tesla is expected to continue expanding its production capacity to fulfill inceasing orders. At the moment, Tesla has clear order visibility for first-quarter 2021, which should benefit Pegatron's sales to the vendor during the period, said the sources.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung has expressed optimism about the car industry, as both the US and Europe have announced that all their new cars will consume clean energy starting 2035.

Pegatron is currently assessing plans to construct plants in the US to serve Tesla, the sources said.

Tesla so far has sold 261,000 Model 3s in 2020, accounting for 12% of the global EV sales volumes. The second-largest EV maker Renault sold a total of 74,000 Zoes during the same period with a market share of around 3%, according to data from EV Sales.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the company's delivery of EVs will have a good chance of growing 30-40% on year in 2020.