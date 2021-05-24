IKKA landing more auto parts and components orders from Japan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

IKKA Holding, a Taiwan-based plastic component and module-design and manufacturing service company, has cut into the automotive supply chain in Japan, boosting its sales performance, according to company chairman Hu Hsiang-chi.

IKKA has been able to ramp up its shipments to Japan recently, as automakers there have been forced to seek alternative suppliers for parts and components amid ever-rising prices for crucial raw materials, including those for steel and plastics products, Hu said.

Hu noted that auto parts and modules currently account for over 60% of IKKA's total sales, with Japanese clients being the major sources of its orders.

IKKA has reported revenues of NT$306 million (US$11.01 million) for April, up 20% from a year earlier. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$1.269 billion, up 17.12% on year.

IKKA chairman Hu Hsiang-chi

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, May 2021