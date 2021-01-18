IT + CE
Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Japan is establishing a nationwide smart logistics platform to collect data about entire delivery processes of selected products from production, transportation, distribution to sales and customers for shared use by producers, logistics operators, regional distributors and retail operators, a bid to hike overall logistics efficiency by 20%.

The selected products will be mainly daily necessities, merchandise items sold at convenience stores and drugstores as well as medical materials, devices and equipment. GPS, RFID labeling, real-time sensing, image recognition and other sensing technologies will used in the data collection under the Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program.

For each selected product, data to be collected include output, inventory, sales volumes and the corresponding customers as well as conditions of transportation such as locations of or other information on ships or trucks. Data will be digitized and visualized for being recorded at the platform and digital data will be processed to become analyzable to allow any interested party to undertake analytics for own commercial purposes. The platform will be responsible for providing processed digital data for open use but will not intervene in competition in analyzing data for value-added application.

Scheduled for completion at the end of March 2023, the platform is expected to particularly help small- to medium-size enterprises upgrade logistics incurred to their business operation, believes Digitimes Research

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
  2. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.