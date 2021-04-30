ITRI develops AI-based logistics solution

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed an AI-based high-density shuttle rack service system.

Storage racks in logistics centers have to go vertical in Taiwan due to limited space, ITRI said.

The system consists of as many as 14 vertical levels of racks matched with automated shuttling warehousing operation based on AI dynamic decision, and at least doubles storage space and hikes efficiency in logistics operation, ITRI noted, adding the AI dynamic decision entails use of more than 40,000 sensors and AI algorithms, ITRI indicated.

ITRI has cooperated with HCT Logistics and iAmech Technology to apply the system to Yahoo Kimo's logistics center in Taiwan.