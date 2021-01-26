Car chips shortages may dent automotive PCB shipments

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's automotive PCB suppliers have seen clear order visibility for over three months ahead, but their actual shipments may be dragged down by lingering shortages of automotive chips, according to industry sources.

Automakers have rushed to boost inventories of components including PCBs amid the growing global car sales, but they may be forced to cut or suspend production if automotive chips shortages worsen to a critical point beyond normal assembly operations. This in turn may dent actual shipments from suppliers of PCB and other components, the sources said.

Currently, automotive chips shortages are similar to power management ICs, driver ICs and even processors shortfalls that have disrupted normal production and shipments of notebooks for months, the sources continued.

PCB makers are cautiously watching how their major automotive clients will do to cope with chips shortfalls, so as to be well prepared for possible market variables, the sources added.