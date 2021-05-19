Car PCB maker Dynamic sees order visibility extended to 3Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Automotive PCB specialist Dynamic Electronics has seen clear order visibility through the third quarter of 2021, and expects its gross margins in 2021 to be higher than the best performance recorded in third-quarter 2020.

The company said at a recent investors conference that significant improvements in production yield rates and upgrades to product portfolios will help to boost its gross margins this year.

It has reported first-quarter 2021 revenues rose 17.15% on year reaching NT$3.556 billion (US$27.53 million), but its net earnings for the quarter dropped to only NT$17 million on cost increases for raw materials and foreign exchange losses, the company noted.

Company statistics show that automotive boards contributed 52.8% of its first-quarter revenues, followed by 19% for display boards, and 15% for storage devices and 7% for computer and peripheral applications.

Clients have yet to slow down their shipment pull-in momentum despite their possible overbooking, and automotive PCB shipments are expected to stay robust for a while as governments in many countries are enforcing economic stimulus measures and pandemic-induced demand for autonomous vehicles is strengthening, it said.

Dynamic said it will continue to ramp up shipments of high-end HDI boards and offerings with high layer counts quarter by quarter this year, which, coupled with new capacity to come online in the third quarter, will help drive up its revenues and profits in the months ahead.

The company said PCB shipments for EV applications will increase to over 20% of its total revenues from automotive applications in 2021, with those for ADAS applications also to ramp up steadily.

It has also started small-volume production of high-end networking board for ground satellite applications, and is seeking client validations for optical module, 5G small cell and miniLED backlighting applications.