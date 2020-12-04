Arisawa to wholly own Taiwan FCCL maker ThinFlex

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

FCCL supplier Thinflex will be wholly owned by Arisawa Manufacturing, now holding a 52% stake in the Taiwan-based maker, as the Japanese vendor is set to acquire the remaining 48% stake soon.

Arisawa has announced that it will purchase the remaining shares in ThinFlex on the open market from December 8, 2020 to January 26, 2021, and the unit share price is estimated at NT$36 but will be adjusted along with real market value, industry sources said.

In response, ThinFlex will hold a board of directors meeting to screen procurement terms, sources of the procurement funds and other related affairs, within 15 days after receiving an official procurement notification from Arisawa, the sources continued.

ThinFlex maintains close partnerships with consumer brand vendors in China and the US, and has just raised its monthly FCCL capacity by 100,000 square meters in 2020 to meet increasing demand for 5G handset and other consumer electronics applications.

It remains to be seen as to the actual synergy of the acquisition deal, but industry sources said Arisawa may jump to the No. 3 place in the global FCCL supply with a market share of nearly 10% after having ThinFlex as a wholly-owned subsidiary, up from fifth place in total shipment areas and sixth in output value.