More devices to come with miniLED displays

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Apple is reportedly looking to adopt miniLED displays for its new iPads and MacBook Pros in 2021, while Samsung Electronics is expected to release a miniLED tablet and Micro-Star International (MSI) a miniLED notebook, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

However, there have been no confirmation from the vendors concerning such speculations.

The sources expect that Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with miniLED displays and adoption of miniLED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.

MSI is planning to launch a creator notebook that features a 17-inch miniLED display in 2021 with the panel supplied by AU Optronics (AUO), the sources noted.

The sources believe brand vendors will push miniLED displays specifically for product lines that target CAD users because of their image quality.

At the moment, sales of creator PCs are limited due to their high prices and lack of uniqueness, as their specifications are almost identical to gaming PCs, said the sources, adding that miniLED displays could help brand vendors establish a unique space for creator PCs.

As demand for notebooks from CAD users that work at home will continue to rise in 2021 due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic, the sources expect sales of creator PCs to pick up further in the year.

Creator PCs to feature miniLED displays

Photo: Digitimes file photo